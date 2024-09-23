Iran pardons Grammy Award winner whose song became an anthem to the 2022 protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian Grammy award winner says he has been pardoned from serving a three-year sentence over his song that became an anthem to the 2022 protests that rocked the country following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Shervin Hajipour uploaded a video story on Instagram Monday, looking overcome with emotion and saying: “A new order had been issued regarding amnesty, and it included my case which has been completely dismissed.” His song, “Baraye,” or “For” in English lists reasons that young Iranians posted online why they had protested against Iran’s ruling theocracy which quickly escalated into calls to overthrow Iran’s clerical rulers.

