Conflicts in the Mideast and Ukraine will loom over Biden’s farewell address at the United Nations

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden is set to deliver his final address as U.S. president to the U.N. General Assembly. Biden’s speech on Tuesday comes as he struggles to use his influence to stem a conflict in the Middle East that has put Israel on the precipice of all-out war with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. He’s also speaking as Israel’s bloody operation to eradicate Hamas in Gaza nears the one-year mark. Biden also is expected to highlight the U.S. and Western allies’ support for Ukraine’s stout defense against Russia’s invasion. He’ll make the case that it’s paramount for that support to continue. That could be in doubt if Republican Donald Trump defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.