A Soyuz capsule with 2 Russians and 1 American from the International Space Station returns to Earth

MOSCOW (AP) — A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station has landed in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair. The capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe about 3 1/2 hours after undocking from the ISS in an apparently trouble-free descent. In the last stage of the landing, it descended under a red-and-white parachute at about 7.2 meters per second (16 mph), with small rockets fired in the final seconds to cushion the touchdown. Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned after 374 days aboard the space station. On Friday they broke the record for the longest continuous stay there. Also in the capsule was American Tracy Dyson, who was in the space station for six months.

