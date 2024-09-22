Milan Fashion Week closes with a gala promoting sustainability

MILAN (AP) — Milan designers have wrapped up six days of runway womenswear previews with a gala award ceremony at Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala to honor innovations in sustainability. The first iteration of the awards was launched in 2017 in a bid to recognize green innovation in an industry long associated with excess and better brand communication about steps they are taking to improve their carbon footprint. This week also marked the second edition of the Black Carpet Awards, honoring excellence among people of color living and working in Italy as a means of promoting equity.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.