Zoo Atlanta’s last 4 pandas are leaving for China

ATLANTA (AP) — Zoo Atlanta’s last four giant pandas will be moved to China next month, as its 25-year agreement with the country comes to an end. The zoo’s president and CEO says the city will miss the animals and that it’s been the zoo’s privilege to be able to share the pandas with all for the past 25 years. The facility plans a “Panda-Palooza” event on Oct. 5 to wish the animals farewell. The move comes after the National Zoo in Washington returned three pandas to China last November. Other American zoos have sent pandas back to China as loan agreements lapsed amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

