Yuma man suspected of arson pleads guilty to two counts

KYMA
By
Published 11:45 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local man charged with arson pleaded guilty in court and will spend more than a year behind bars.

22-year-old Angel Isaiah Alvarado pled guilty to two counts on Thursday including arson of a structure, which is a class four felony.

Alvarado was accused of setting fire to both the historic Southern Pacific Freight Depot and a second building in March.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 17.

Alvarado will spend a year and half in prison.

Once he's released, he will be under supervised probation for four years.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

