Yuma man suspected of arson pleads guilty to two counts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local man charged with arson pleaded guilty in court and will spend more than a year behind bars.

22-year-old Angel Isaiah Alvarado pled guilty to two counts on Thursday including arson of a structure, which is a class four felony.

Alvarado was accused of setting fire to both the historic Southern Pacific Freight Depot and a second building in March.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 17.

Alvarado will spend a year and half in prison.

Once he's released, he will be under supervised probation for four years.