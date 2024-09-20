Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to decide whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stays on ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it will decide whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name should stay on the presidential ballot. Kennedy has been trying to get his name removed in battleground states since he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump. At the same time, he’s said his supporters could continue backing him in most other states where votes for him won’t likely sway the outcome. A Dane County judge said candidates must remain on the Wisconsin ballot unless they die. The Wisconsin Elections Commission wants a swift resolution since absentee ballots are already being sent out with Kennedy’s name.

