Why Kelly Clarkson chooses a ‘safe’ interviewing approach. Her talk show kicks off its sixth season

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Clarkson says she’s learned a thing or two about interviewing after being in the spotlight herself as a recording artist since 2002. So, she’s created a safe space for guests on season six of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which launches Monday. This season fans can expect more celebrity interviews, human interest stories, and Clarkson’s signature “Kellyoke” musical performances. This is the second season the talk show has been based in New York. Clarkson spoke to The Associated Press recently about how she approaches interviews, covering new artists and riding the New York subway.

