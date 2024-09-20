These evangelicals are voting their values — by backing Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has received strong support from white evangelical Protestants in his presidential bids. About 8 in 10 white evangelical voters supported him in 2020, according to AP VoteCast. But a small, diverse coalition of evangelicals is looking to pull their fellow believers away from Trump’s fold and into Kamala Harris’ corner. Grassroots groups like Evangelicals for Harris are running ads and targeting voters in swing states while offering an alternate vision of their faith. Despite some policy differences with the vice president, they argue she is the better choice in terms of character and values.

