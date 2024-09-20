Small town South Carolina officer wounded in shooting during traffic stop

McBEE, S.C. (AP) — State police in South Carolina say they found a man who shot and wounded a small town police officer during a traffic stop. The statement from the State Law Enforcement Division gave the name and description of the 27-year-old man and his vehicle, but did not say if he has been arrested or charged. McBee Police Chief Tim Knight told WPDE-TV that his town’s officer was shot at more than 60 times Thursday night. Mayor Glenn Odom told the TV station the officer was struck three times and was treated and released at the hospital.

