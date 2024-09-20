Penn State removes its student newspaper racks over concerns about political ads

Penn State removed nearly three dozen racks containing its independent student-produced newspaper from on-campus this week because politics-related ads on the racks violated school policy. The Daily Collegian reports they were not notified of the racks’ removal Wednesday night and were not told where they are being stored. The newspaper said there were about 35 racks overall inside buildings on campus, with three running an ad for Vice President Kamala Harris and six running voter registration ads. The other racks did not have posters. A school spokesman said Penn State isn’t challenging the distribution of newspapers on the racks, but it is prohibiting the newspaper’s sale of advertising space on university premises.

