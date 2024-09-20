Joel Embiid signs a 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, keeping him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season. The NBA All-Star and the 76ers reached a three-year, $193 million extension with a player option for the 2028-2029 season, a person familiar with the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms have not yet been announced. Embiid broke his own news early Friday morning when he posted a photo on Instagram of him signing a contract alongside team owner Josh Harris.

