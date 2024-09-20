JD Vance once said conspiracy theories were idiotic. As Trump’s VP pick he is embracing them

WASHINGTON (AP) — JD Vance once dismissed conspiracy theories as the product of “fringe lunatics” but he’s come to embrace them as his star rises in Republican politics. Donald Trump’s running mate now agrees with many of Trump’s most fevered beliefs, including the debunked claim that the 2020 election was unfairly decided or the bizarre and baseless suggestion that immigrants are eating pets in Ohio. Political strategists and conspiracy theory experts say that Vance had little choice but to change his opinion when it comes to conspiracy theories if he wanted to join and someday perhaps lead Trump’s movement.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.