Federal authorities subpoena NYC mayor’s director of asylum seeker operations

NEW YORK (AP) — As New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces a swarm of investigations into his top ranks, federal prosecutors are now seeking information from the director of New York City’s asylum seeker office. Molly Schaeffer, who leads the office, received a subpoena Friday from federal authorities. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the subpoena. The request comes weeks after federal agents seized phones from Adams’ top deputies, including his police commissioner, schools chancellor and two deputy mayors. Federal prosecutors have not yet said what they are investigating. Schaeffer referred comment to City Hall, which did not respond to an inquiry.

