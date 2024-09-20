Facebook loses jurisdiction appeal in Kenyan court paving the way for moderators’ case to proceed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has lost an appeal in a Kenyan labor court. On Friday, the court ruled that Meta could be sued in Kenya over the mass sacking of content moderators. The case involves 185 content moderators from various African countries. They were working for a Meta contractor in Nairobi. Their lawyer confirmed the case would proceed in the labor court. The moderators are seeking $1.6 billion in compensation. They accused Meta of exploitation and mental health damage. Facebook is facing two lawsuits in Kenya. One involves content moderator Daniel Motaung, and the other involves the 185 moderators. They challenged the termination of their employment contracts.

