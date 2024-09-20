A funeral mass is held for a teen boy killed in a Georgia high school shooting

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A fourth and final funeral has been held more than two weeks after a shooting at a Georgia high school. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that roughly 600 mourners honored 14-year-old Christian Angulo during a funeral mass Friday at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder. He was among two students and two teachers killed Sept. 4 at Apalachee High School by a student armed with an assault-style rifle. Another teacher and eight other students were injured. Family members didn’t speak at Christian’s service, but many wore shirts with a photo of Christian and the message, “Our angel in heaven. Your wings were ready, our hearts were not.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.