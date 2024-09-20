17th Annual Yuma Hip Hop festival comes to town

The 17th annual Yuma Hip Hop Dance Festival and show starts today at the Quechan Casino and Resort.



The festival is hosted by Jazz of Yuma and has several classes and a showcase taught by famous la choreographers and dancers.

Director of the festiva, Tricia Miranda is a viral well-known choreographer who's worked on countless comercials, with big artists, and shows like "So You Think You Can Dance," "America's Got Talent, "X Factor," and more.

She was also was born and raised in Yuma and grew up dancing here. She shares some of what students get to experience at the festival

"We have a welcome show. We have 4 master teachers. We have an hour Q&A with all the faculty and dancers. We have auditions in each class, and if you're lucky enough, you may get chosen to perform in the show saturday night with us," said director of Yuma Hip Hop Festival Tricia Miranda.

One of the LA choreographers says they love seeing all the talented dancers and choreographers come together.

"We come out here and we make this happen because it's so special, and Tricia really like rangles us and makes it a whole special moment. I'm not gonna lie, these kids got a treat on their hands right now," said choreographer Robert Green.

One dancer has been coming here for years. They say it's more than dancing to good music but about the family and people you get to inspire.

“it’s so nice to be able to like come out here and inspire kids and see people who were just like me when I was growing up," said dancer Amari Smith.

Saturday’s class and showcase is already sold out, but they say you can look forward to the annual festival again right back here in Yuma next year.