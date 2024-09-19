Road work inspector who leaped to safety during Baltimore bridge collapse to file claim

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for a road construction inspector who survived the Baltimore bridge collapse in March are planning to file a claim against the owner and manager of the ship that lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. They announced the impending lawsuit at a news conference Thursday. Road inspector Damon Davis was able to run to safety as the bridge started crumbling beneath his feet. Six of his colleagues died in the collapse. The men were filling potholes on an overnight shift and had no warning before the bridge collapsed.

