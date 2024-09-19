Nearly 200 pounds of cocaine found in passenger bus in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A large amount of cocaine was found during at the San Ysidro Port of Entry during an investigation on September 13, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officers say a 51-year-old man was driving an empty commercial passenger bus looking to enter the United States from Mexico.

During secondary inspection, a K9 team alerted officers of illegal drugs in the back of the bus in the cargo hold.

A total of 70 packages were found containing 187.92 pounds of cocaine.

"Constant innovation is a cornerstone of CBP's strategy to improve efficiency and security," said Mariza Marin, Port Director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.