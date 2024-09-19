Minnesota’s top elections official says ‘glitch’ in automatic voter registration system is fixed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s top elections official acknowledges there was a “glitch” in the state’s new automatic voter registration system. But Secretary of State Steve Simon said Thursday that nobody who was ineligible voted in the August primary as a result. That had been one of the questions that Minnesota Republicans said was still hanging after Simon and other state officials said they had made changes to the system after flagging around 1,000 potentially problematic registrations. Simon says he’s confident the new safeguards will prevent ineligible people from being improperly automatically registered and being allowed to vote in November.

