Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff seeks more control over postmaster general after mail meltdown

ATLANTA (AP) — As the U.S. Postal Service faces delivery slowdowns, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, has proposed legislation to impose stricter oversight on who leads the agency. The bill would require the president to appoint the postmaster general and the U.S. Senate to confirm the appointment. If passed, the bill allow the postmaster general to serve no more than two five-year terms. There are currently no term limits on the position. The proposal comes as state election officials throughout the country voice concerns over whether the Postal Service can handle a rush of mail-in ballots.

