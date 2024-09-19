China announces sanctions on US companies selling arms to self-ruled Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced sanctions on American companies selling arms to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory and threatens to annex by force. Chinese state media made the announcement on Wednesday, citing the Foreign Ministry, but gave no details on the companies involved. Taiwan is awaiting deliveries of F-16 fighter jets and a range of missiles from the U.S. China has been upping its threats to attack Taiwan, whose 23 million citizens overwhelmingly favor their current status of de-facto independence. Despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. has long been a key provider of armaments and is legally bound to ensure the island can defend itself.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.