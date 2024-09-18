Skip to Content
Two San Luis high schools undergo lockdowns

Published 5:02 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest Jr. High School and San Luis High School in San Luis, Arizona both went under lockdown.

San Luis High School went under lockdown at about 3:45 p.m.

Southwest Jr. High School says the San Luis Police Department is investigating the situation.

All students from Southwest Jr. High School were relocated to Ed Pastor Elementary School. Parents were asked to pick up their students at Ed Pastor.

It is currently unknown if both schools went under lockdown for similar reasons.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

