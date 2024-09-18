Over $1M worth of cocaine seized at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over a million dollars worth of cocaine was found at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

On Tuesday, September 10, at about 12:40 p.m., officers stopped a 34-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

A K9 unit alerted officers of illegal drugs and officers investigated the truck.

Officers found 65 packages containing meth in the fifth wheel area of the trailer. The cocaine weighed 167.11 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,270,000.

"CBP officers showcased their unwavering commitment to securing our borders by seizing 167 pounds of cocaine ingeniously concealed within the fifth wheel area of a flatbed truck," stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa.