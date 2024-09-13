Skip to Content
News

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Drunken Salsa

TOP MEALZ
By
New
today at 4:19 PM
Published 5:03 PM

The perfect sauce to add on top of a black bean and shredded chicken tostada

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make the perfect salsa using tequila.

It's the perfect topping for tacos, burritos, or to dip your chips.

INGREDIENTS FOR CHICKEN TOSTADAS:

  • 4 pre-made tostada shells​
  • 1 can (15 oz) refried black beans (warmed)​
  • 1 cup pre-cooked shredded chicken​
  • 1/2 cup shredded lettuce​
  • 1/4 cup crumbled Oaxaca cheese​
  • 1 tomato, diced​
  • Fresh cilantro for garnish​
  • Lime wedges for serving​

INGREDIENTS FOR SALSA:

  • 2 ripe tomatoes​
  • 1 jalapeño or serrano pepper​
  • 1 garlic clove​
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion​
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro​
  • 1/4 cup tequila​
  • 1 tbsp olive oil​
  • Salt and pepper to taste​

INSTRUCTIONS:

STEP 1: PREPARE THE DRUNKEN SALSA

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.​
  • Add the tomatoes, jalapeño, and garlic clove. Cook for 5-7 minutes until slightly charred and softened.​
  • Once charred, transfer everything to a blender. Add chopped onion, cilantro, tequila, and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth.​
  • Return the salsa to the pan and cook for another 2-3 minutes, letting the alcohol cook off. Season with salt and pepper to taste.​

STEP 2: ASSEMBLE THE TOSTADAS

  • Spread a layer of warmed refried black beans on each tostada shell.​
  • Top with shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, crumbled Oaxaca cheese, and diced tomato.​

STEP 3: DRIZZLE WITH DRUNKEN SALSA

  • Drizzle each tostada generously with the freshly made drunken salsa.​
  • Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with lime wedges for a fresh, tangy finish.​
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content