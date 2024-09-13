Cooking with Chef Lucy – Drunken Salsa
The perfect sauce to add on top of a black bean and shredded chicken tostada
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make the perfect salsa using tequila.
It's the perfect topping for tacos, burritos, or to dip your chips.
INGREDIENTS FOR CHICKEN TOSTADAS:
- 4 pre-made tostada shells
- 1 can (15 oz) refried black beans (warmed)
- 1 cup pre-cooked shredded chicken
- 1/2 cup shredded lettuce
- 1/4 cup crumbled Oaxaca cheese
- 1 tomato, diced
- Fresh cilantro for garnish
- Lime wedges for serving
INGREDIENTS FOR SALSA:
- 2 ripe tomatoes
- 1 jalapeño or serrano pepper
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
- 1/4 cup tequila
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
STEP 1: PREPARE THE DRUNKEN SALSA
- Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the tomatoes, jalapeño, and garlic clove. Cook for 5-7 minutes until slightly charred and softened.
- Once charred, transfer everything to a blender. Add chopped onion, cilantro, tequila, and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth.
- Return the salsa to the pan and cook for another 2-3 minutes, letting the alcohol cook off. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
STEP 2: ASSEMBLE THE TOSTADAS
- Spread a layer of warmed refried black beans on each tostada shell.
- Top with shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, crumbled Oaxaca cheese, and diced tomato.
STEP 3: DRIZZLE WITH DRUNKEN SALSA
- Drizzle each tostada generously with the freshly made drunken salsa.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with lime wedges for a fresh, tangy finish.