School remembers 9/11 victims

Published 12:51 AM

HOLTVILLE.Cali(KYMA,KECY)- Teachers and students along with the holtville fire department and the sheriff's office held a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The ceremony was held this morning at Holtville Junior high school.

Holtville firefighter john robles gave an emotional speech about that tragic day.

Although students who attend the school were born after nine-eleven… One student expressed how she felt when she learned about the terror attacks.

The principal of the school says this is the tenth year the school has had a ceremony on nine-eleven.

The Holtville fire department says they have taken part in different trainings like stair climbs to be prepared at all times.

