Man found guilty after sexually abusing minor for seven years in Imperial County

Imperial County District Attorney's Office
By
Published 2:38 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man has been found guilty on 15 felony counts tied to the abuse of a girl who was sexually abused for seven years.

Saul Martinez Sanchez is now guilty on three counts of sexual intercourse or sodomy of a child under 10 years old, along with 12 other charges.

The Calexico Police Department says the girl first reported the abuse in 2022, when she was just 13 years old.

She told police that sanchez had repeatedly sexually abused her for many years.

Sanchez will be sentenced on October 28th.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

