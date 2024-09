More gusts for the Desert Southwest will make their way through, as temperatures continue to cool off

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More wind is coming for both Imperial and Yuma counties, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour on certain days.

Meanwhile, temperatures will also go steadily more towards the 100 degree mark, with temps as much as 12 degrees cooler from earlier in the week.