Cibola cross country takes West Wetlands meet over Kofa, Somerton

The seventh ranked team in the state of Arizona continued to look dominant over local competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola cross country continued their impressive start to the season on Wednesday.

The Raiders took the overall wins for both the boys and girls results at Cibola's 5k meet at West Wetlands Park in Yuma.

It's the third time this season the Cibola boys have earned a perfect score.

Meanwhile, Kofa placed in second, and Somerton in third.

As for individual results, Cibola's Micah Peynado earned the best time on the boy's side, with a finish of 18:46.

Kofa's David Cavazos came in second at 19:30, and Somerton's Gael Villegas finished at 21:45.

On the girl's side, the Raiders Lillian Kamm was first with a finish of 22:10, a close win over Kofa's Sabrina Anaya at 22:13.

Somerton's Samantha Anaya came in third at 26:54.