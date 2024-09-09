Congressman Raul Ruiz host Veterans University in Imperial County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz hosted his Veterans Univesity event in Imperial County.

The event provided an opportunity for local veterans, service members, and their families to learn about available benefits and how to access them.

The focus of the event was the Pact Act, the law that expanded health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, harmful chemicals, and other toxic substances during their service.

The congressman says that veterans in Imperial County often have to travel to San Diego for benefits and programs.

He shares his plan to change that.

"We've been organizing with the veterans to see what their needs are, prioritize them, and advocate for them, not just in the VA administration, but within the community, so that we can make this place one of the friendliest places for veterans in the state," says Ruiz.

