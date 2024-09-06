Border Security Emerges as Key Issue for Arizona Voters in Upcoming Presidential Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports and sponsored by NumbersUSA revealed that 19% of likely Arizona voters consider border security their top priority, trailing just behind economic concerns. This highlights the increasing relevance of border issues in a state deeply affected by immigration policies.

The survey also found that illegal immigration is a major factor for 80% of swing-state voters when deciding which candidate to support. Among the respondents, 70% of Democrats and 92% of Republicans stated that immigration would influence their vote.

For Yuma residents, the issue feels personal. Jacob Buckley, a local voter, shared how border security plays a crucial role in his decisions. “You know it’s a deciding factor when thinking about where I wanna live,” Buckley said. “I want to make sure I’m secure.”

Political strategist Jim Robb from NumbersUSA noted that Arizona voters, especially those living along the border, can’t ignore the impact of illegal immigration. "Obviously sitting right down there on the border and have had masses of massive number of people coming across in the last four years so any vote taken by kinda a thinking voter in Arizona has to give a lot of consideration to what is this candidate I’m voting for what is their position on immigration," Robb explained.

The survey also showed that 61% of voters believe the government is not doing enough to curb illegal immigration. Additionally, 57% of swing-state voters prefer former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies over those of the current administration.

With border security at the forefront, Arizonans will closely watch the upcoming presidential debate next Tuesday, where this issue is expected to take center stage.