San Luis City Council candidates engage with Residents at Community meet-and-greet

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA. KECY) - Several San Luis City Council candidates held a meet-and-greet event last night at Joe Orduño Park, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the candidates and their platforms.

Four of the six individuals running for council attended the event, where they addressed community concerns and shared their visions for the future of San Luis.

During the event, each candidate expressed their reasons for wanting to serve on the council, as well as their motivations for running. James Allen Jr., one of the candidates, said, "I’m willing to put myself out there for the people. I’m willing to extend myself and over-extend myself to see the community thrive like it should."

Another candidate, Esteban Rosales, discussed his passion for giving back to the city, saying, "Giving back to the community is something I’ve done since a very young age. To continue that would be an honor. Serving my city in any way that I can is my goal."

The event also served as a reminder to the public to participate in the upcoming general election, which will take place on November 5th.

The candidates outlined their plans for improving San Luis if elected to the council. Lizeth Servin, another candidate, stressed the importance of connecting the city to more community resources, saying, "We need to connect more with our local communities. There are so many resources out there, like colleges, schools, non-profit organizations, and businesses doing outstanding work, and we’re not always aware of them."

Luis Cabrera, the current incumbent, expressed his commitment to continuing his work on the council. "I’ve been working with the council for the past three and a half years, and I plan to keep doing so. Dialogue with my fellow council members is essential to making the best decisions for San Luis."

For those who missed the meet-and-greet, a candidate forum will be hosted by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce on September 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the San Luis Medical Mall, providing another opportunity for residents to engage with the candidates.