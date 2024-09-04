Local ways to beat the excessive heat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the excessive heat warning in place, locals are looking for ways to beat the heat.

Yuma County has nine cooling centers that provide refuge from the heat and access to drinking water in the Yuma Area.

“It’s 100% open accessibility and I think that’s really important especially, living somewhere like Yuma," said Rachel Williamson a Yuma local.

Some of these stations are the:

Yuma Community Food Bank

Crossroads Mission

First United Methodist Church

Yuma County Main Library

Yuma County Heritage Library Branch

The Salvation Army

Crossroads Mission Thriftstore

Hope, Inc.

National Community Health Partners

Yuma County Foothills Library Branch

Yuma County Wellton Library Branch

“I remember growing up we would actually ask our mom to take us here or to Walmart so that we could just have the AC going so if you’re like in a financially restrained household that definitely helps alleviate some of that pressure," said Williamson.

Meanwhile, one local Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Room doctor has some advice on when is the best time to use these cooling centers.

“Utilize these cooling centers early a lot of people will wait until they feel like they are going to pass out, or they start getting confused, and a lot of times that might be past the point where the cooling center is going to be a good option for them," said Dr. Casey Noroyan.

The Yuma County Main Library is open from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday- Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.