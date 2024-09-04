Candidates running for Calexico City Council
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week, we introduced for candidates running for the Calexico city Council. Now we highlight two more.
Victor Legaspi and Adriana Marquez are both running for a full-four term seat on the city council.
Adriana Marquez is current a special education teacher in Calexico. Victor Legaspi is a retire law enforcement and served as the Calexico interim chief.
Learn more about these two candidates as Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.