Candidates running for Calexico City Council

today at 12:04 PM
Published 11:59 AM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week, we introduced for candidates running for the Calexico city Council. Now we highlight two more.

Victor Legaspi and Adriana Marquez are both running for a full-four term seat on the city council.

Adriana Marquez is current a special education teacher in Calexico. Victor Legaspi is a retire law enforcement and served as the Calexico interim chief.

Learn more about these two candidates as Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

