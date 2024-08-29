Two Suspects Arrested After Shots Fired on Mary Avenue, Facing Attempted Murder Charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)— Two men are behind bars following a shooting incident on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, that took place on the 2200 block of South Mary Avenue. The suspects, identified as 36-year-old Victor Vallejo and 21-year-old suspect, are now facing multiple felony charges, including Attempted First-Degree Murder, Drive-By Shooting, and Aggravated Assault.

The incident began around 4:15 p.m. when Yuma Police responded to a report of shots fired. According to the investigation, the conflict started at the Chevron gas station located at 2092 East 24th Street. Vallejo and the 21 year old suspect allegedly got into a verbal argument with one of the victims. The victims left the gas station in their vehicle, but the suspects followed them to Mary Avenue and opened fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting, though the victims' car sustained damage. After the incident, the suspects fled the scene. However, Yuma County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate their vehicle at the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot on South Frontage Road around 4:40 p.m.

Vallejo was taken into custody without resistance, while the 21 year old suspect attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended in the 11000 block of South Fortuna Road. Both men were booked into the Yuma County Jail and have been held on $500,000 cash bonds. If their bonds are posted, they will be required to report to Pretrial Services.

The suspects appeared in court today, and their next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The case remains under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department is urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Tips can be reported to the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or anonymously to 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463. Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.