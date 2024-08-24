Skip to Content
Burning Man 2024 experiences rain problems

today at 4:13 PM
BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Burning Man 2024 is scheduled to kickoff Sunday in the Nevada Desert, but rain is causing problems.

Officials posted on social media Saturday that the gate leading into Black Rock City was closed due to rain.

Last year, heavy rain and thick mud stranded some 70,000 people at the annual event. Traffic was so bad it took drivers hours to travel just a few miles to reach the nearest paved road.

However, officials later posted on social media saying, "The entrance Gate into Black Rock City is open as of 3:15pm on Saturday, 8/24/24."

The event runs through September 2.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

