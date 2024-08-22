Strategies for a Successful School Year: Expert Tips for Arizona Families

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As a new school year begins across Arizona, families are being urged to focus on strategies that will help their children thrive academically. With students heading back to classrooms, parents are on the lookout for effective ways to ensure a successful and positive year for their kids.

Dr. Betsy Fowler, Head of Schools at ASU Preparatory Academy, has shared some valuable insights that any household can implement. "Creating value in the home around the importance of education—anyone can do that, you don’t have to be an expert," Dr. Fowler emphasized. Her advice highlights the significance of fostering a learning-friendly environment at home, where education is prioritized and celebrated.

In addition to creating this educational value at home, Dr. Fowler underscores the importance of teaching children time management skills. By encouraging the use of online resources, parents can help students stay organized and share what they've learned, strengthening the connection between school and home life.

Terra Stallworth, Head of Guidance at Yuma Catholic, also offers practical advice for parents and students. "It's easy to get on your phone and scroll through social media, but you know, it could be used as a time management tool, and a lot of students honestly don’t even think about that," Stallworth explained. She suggests that students use their digital devices not just for entertainment but as tools to manage their schoolwork and schedules more effectively.

While parents play a crucial role in guiding and motivating their children, there's a limit to what they can do. Personal responsibility is key, as noted by Ariana Aiello, a student at ASU Prep. "Making sure that you are on top of your stuff and making sure you want this for yourself," Aiello shared, reflecting the importance of self-discipline and commitment to academic success.