Migrants deaths on the decline at Calexico border

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At the Calexico border, Mexican migrant deaths are on the decline.

The Mexican Consulate in Calexico says four Mexican deaths have been reported so far this year.

Three drowned in the All-American Canal and one died after fracturing his skull after jumping over the border wall.

The last death was reported on June 12.

Last year, nine Mexican migrants died at the Calexico border.

The Mexican consulate says the decrease could be due to many factors.

“It means that probably the decrease of the deaths on the desert and the decrease of the number of migrants trying to get into the united states is between 50 to 60% down, mostly because they are now afraid of the new regulations and news sanctions by the U.S. government," said Ricardo Hernandez, Deputy Consul of Mexico in Calexico.

There have been zero heat-related deaths among migrants crossing into the U.S. in Calexico.

