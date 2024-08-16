El Centro firemen deployed to Boise fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley strike team is heading out to northern California to fight the Boise fire.

The El Centro Fire Department deployed three firefighters and one engine.

"So this morning we sent a type six what that is, is a four wheel drive engine with a water tank as well we sent it out with three personnel up to Boise incident in Humboldt County," said El Centro Fire Battalion Chief Ed Ainza.

The Boise fire started last Friday.

It's south of the California-Oregon state border line, not far from Eureka, California.

So far it has burned more than 10,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Local firefighters are no strangers to these kind of fires.

This is the fifth time El Centro Fire Department is helping fight California fires this year.

"We have been part of Thompson fire, the Lake fire, the Burrell fire, we were part of the Park fire and now Boise fire," said Chief Ainza.

Battalion Chief Ainza recalls their efforts fighting the Burrell fire.

"For the Burrell fire we had we had two apparatus, a type six and a type three. For the Park fire we had a base camp manage which still out on deployment as well the strike team leader," explained Chief Ainza.

Some of the El Centro Fire crew members are still at the Park fire north of Sacramento.

The El Centro Fire Strike Team that left to the Boise fire will back in 18 days.