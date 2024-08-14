VOTER GUIDE: Victor Legaspi
Legaspi was formally the Calexico Interim Police Chief, first starting his career at the Westmorland Police Department.
Legaspi was formally the Calexico Interim Police Chief, first starting his career at the Westmorland Police Department.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.