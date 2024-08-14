Investigation unfolds over recall petition fraud allegations

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) - An investigation is underway as Yuma County officials scrutinize allegations of fraud related to a recall petition against Luis Márquez, the president of the Gadsden School District Governing Board.

The recall effort, which began with over 800 signatures, is now under examination. A significant number of these signatures have been rejected by the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, citing issues with duplicate signatures. As a result, investigators are reaching out to residents who signed the petition to verify whether the signatures were legitimate or falsified.

Mark Concha, who initiated the recall campaign about a year ago, maintains that he followed the law and did nothing wrong. Concha, who is also an office manager at Riedel Construction, explained, “We collected signatures on different points of San Luis, Arizona. As you can see it’s a small city, it’s not like a big city... The press release and they said it’s a couple of signatures that were duplicated. Well if you’re collecting around 800 signatures of course you are going to duplicate some because you don’t remember everybody who signed the petition.”

The sheriff's office has not specified the number of duplicate signatures identified. However, they have confirmed that of the 895 signatures submitted, only 135 were accepted by the Recorder's Office.

Luis Márquez, the individual at the center of the recall effort, hopes that the investigation will reveal the truth. Márquez stated, “I’m glad they’re doing something about it. Our community needs to be educated that certain things cannot be done, and if you do something wrong, they’re going to find out.”

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Recorder’s Office have been contacted for comments, but both have declined to provide statements at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.