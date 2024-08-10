Brett Wisely’s 2-run double in the 5th inning powers the Giants to a 3-1 win over Tigers

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brett Wisely hit a two-run double in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants rebounded after being no-hit for four innings, beating the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Saturday.

After being held without a hit for four innings by Detroit’s Alex Faedo and Brant Hurter (0-1), the Giants opened the fifth with consecutive singles by Mike Yastrzemski and Jerar Encarnacion before Wisely drove in two runs with a double down the right-field line. Heliot Ramos followed with an RBI single, scoring Wisely.

Giants right-hander Logan Webb (10-8) tossed seven sharp innings and won his third straight start. Webb allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight. He lowered his ERA to 3.32.

Ryan Walker earned the save in his first opportunity since the Giants demoted closer Camilo Doval to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Parker Meadows tripled in the fifth inning and scored Detroit’s run on a fielder’s choice by Dillon Dingler.

The win pushed San Francisco to a season-best three games over the .500 mark. The Giants moved to within 1 1/2 games of the New York Mets in the race for the third and final National League wild-card spot. The Mets were scheduled to face Seattle later Saturday.

The Giants held a 10-year reunion for their 2014 World Series championship team before the game. More than 35 former players and coaches took part in the ceremony, highlighted by alumni including Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Sergio Romo.

Tigers: Outfielder Wenceel Pérez (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after leaving Friday’s game early. Akil Baddoo was called up from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

Tigers RHP Keider Montero (2-5, 5.62 ERA) is scheduled to face Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 4.73 ERA) in the series finale on Sunday.

