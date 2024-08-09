Skip to Content
Arizona Governor’s Office awards over $7,000 to Somerton Police Department for breathalyzers

today at 3:28 PM
Published 4:20 PM

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Somerton Police Department a grant of $7,600. This funding will be used to purchase portable breathalyzers for each officer in the department.

The addition of these breathalyzers aims to enhance the department's ability to detect impaired drivers during traffic stops. According to Captain Joe Jenkins of the Somerton Police Department, this investment will significantly improve the department’s operations and contribute to community safety.

“When the officers are out there doing their traffic stops doing their traffic enforcement if they are detecting people that are under the influence of alcohol then we’re removing that person off the street saving their lives and potentially saving a lot of other lives because normally DUI accidents don’t turn out very well,” Captain Jenkins explained.

