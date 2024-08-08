With a new life and fresh ideas, Sandra Lee makes a TV comeback with a Netflix food competition show

Cookbook author and TV personality Sandra Lee is a co-host and judge on a new Netflix competition series called “Blue Ribbon Baking Championship” out Friday. On the show, 10 bakers compete for a blue ribbon prize and a chance at $100,000. Lee says the show is just one of the many career ideas that she’s had percolating as she’s “cleaned house” and started over in the last decade. In 2015, Lee battled breast cancer. In 2019 she ended a 14-year relationship with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Lee later moved from New York to California to start anew.

