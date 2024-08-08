Sunset Health hosts training on preventing sexual and domestic violence

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - In celebration of National Health Center Week, Sunset Health recently organized a series of community events, including a training session focused on preventing sexual and domestic violence. The workshop aimed to increase awareness about these issues and offer strategies for supporting the community.

Lucy Murrieta, the Community Relations Outreach and Eligibility Director at Sunset Health, said, “This event is a way to bring community leaders together. We had about 61 attendees and over 50 organizations represented. Our goal is to unite these leaders to enhance the well-being of individuals and families.”

The training was conducted in collaboration with the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. Liam May, a coordinator for the event, highlighted the importance of the sessions in improving the community’s understanding of sexual violence. “Training like this helps ensure that our healthcare infrastructure is a safe place for survivors and that people understand the real statistics, moving beyond the myths surrounding sexual violence,” May explained.

May also discussed some of the key topics covered during the training, including the impact of sexual violence on people with disabilities, immigrants, older adults, and men. “There is a lot of mythology about what sexual violence looks like, and very little of that aligns with the reality,” May said.

For those who missed the initial training, there is another opportunity to participate on Friday morning. For registration details and to sign up visit this link: tinyurl.com/24zf68nf.