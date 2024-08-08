Scholar Kwame Anthony Appiah receives $500,000 prize from Library of Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-educator Kwame Anthony Appiah has received a $500,000 lifetime achievement award from the Library of Congress. Appiah, 70, has won the John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity, given every two years to “individuals whose outstanding scholarship in the humanities and social sciences has shaped public affairs and civil society.” Appiah is known for such books as “Cosmopolitanism: Ethics in a World of Strangers,” “The Honor Code: How Moral Revolutions Happen” and for co-editing “Africana: The Encyclopedia of African and African American Experience.”

