Doug Emhoff heaps praise on Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz at Paris fundraiser during Olympics trip
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, took time out of his Olympic duties to rally a group of enthusiastic supporters in Paris. He told donors at a private fundraiser Thursday that his wife was “ready” and heaped praise on her newly minted running mate, Tim Walz. He also said he “cannot wait” for Harris to debate Donald Trump. Emhoff is heading the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony in Paris and planned to watch the U.S. men’s basketball team play Serbia. Earlier, he spoke out against antisemitism at a UNESCO roundtable.