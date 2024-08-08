DNA on weapons implicates ex-U.S. Green Beret in attempted Venezuelan coup, federal officials say

MIAMI (AP) — Federal investigators say they have uncovered the DNA of a former U.S. Green Beret on some of the 60 automatic weapons he allegedly smuggled from Florida to South America as part of a failed 2020 coup attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The allegations in court papers filed days after Jordan Goudreau’s arrest last week marked the strongest evidence yet linking him to illegal arms trafficking related to the failed raid. The attempted coup ended with several fighters killed and two of Goudreau’s former U.S. Special Forces colleagues locked away for years in Venezuela.

