Andrew Young returns to south Georgia city where he first became pastor for exhibit on his life

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Civil Rights icon Andrew Young — a former ambassador, congressman, Atlanta mayor and member of Martin Luther King Jr.’s inner circle, is coming home to the south Georgia city where he first became a pastor in 1955. Young is billed as the star guest at the opening of a traveling exhibit, the aptly called “The Many Lives of Andrew Young,” in Thomasville on Thursday. The event will be held at an arts center not far from Bethany Congregational Church, the 19th-century church where he became pastor and later joined King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The exhibit was created by the National Monuments Foundation and chronicles Young’s life through photographs, memorabilia and his own words.

