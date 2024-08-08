A 13-month streak of global temperature records just ended. Here are five takeaways

NEW YORK (AP) — After 13 months of what felt like an endless breaking of heat records, the streak came to an end last month. The European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday that July 2024’s average heat just missed surpassing the July of a year ago. While the slight cooling is good news and could provide some minor relief for people exposed to extreme heat, scientists warned that the root cause of the rising temperatures—climate change—remains the same. Five takeaways from the 13-month heat streak that just ended.

